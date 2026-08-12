ISLAMABAD: Several hiking trails in Islamabad will remain closed to the public on Thursday, 13 August 2026, the District Administration Islamabad has announced.

According to a public notice issued by the District Magistrate’s office, Islamabad, hiking Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5, and the trail behind Saidpur Village will be closed to visitors.

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The Islamabad administration has advised citizens to avoid visiting these trails and cooperate with the authorities.

The closure comes as Islamabad prepares for activities surrounding Pakistan’s Independence Day on 14 August.