‘Hilarious act’ from woman skier in weather report goes viral

A weather report from a reporter caught netizens’ attention after a woman skier was spotted in the backdrop of it struggling to stand on her feet.

The video was filmed by a weather reporter Abbey Way, who was giving a detailed report on conditions at Seven Springs, a Pennsylvania Mountain Resort popular for its skiing trails.

During the report, a skier in the background stumbles down the stairs holding on to the railings to not fall hard.

Somebody in the background is fighting for her life!!! pic.twitter.com/HCA5ErIpCQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 22, 2022



As Way keeps updating about the natural snow the resort witnessed, quite oblivious to what was happening behind her, the skier struggles to get up, slipping again and again.

The hilarious moment went viral around the world, with one Twitter video getting more than 7 million views online.

However, it later emerged that the woman skier caught on camera was planted with Seven Springs marketing and communications director Alex Moser said the woman struggling in the now-viral video was not a guest but their e-commerce manager, who was “on board with her role.”

Despite making the facts known, the video still has become a source of laughter for netizens. Here are some of the comments.

I haven’t laughed this hard in MONTHS https://t.co/bp5bb6Dbyh — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) January 25, 2022

I’ve seriously cut back on Twitter because I find it pretty toxic and upsetting but THIS. THIS is why I stay. I cannot stop laughing. https://t.co/Vx2NDfsNGP — Julia Lipscombe (@JuliaLipscombe) January 24, 2022

