Hilarious! Blessing shrouded in road accident turned faulty streetlight on

If you’re a desi person, you’ll find hilarious stuff to roll over the floor laughing galore, may it be any social media olatform. This time it’s Twitter, which has a video that can potentially crack you up no end as it did its online audience. A laughing deluge really. So this time it’s the moving tractor trolley that helped turn on a street light which otherwise remained idle.

जान माल का नुकसान तो नहीं हुआ लेकिन दूसरा बल्ब चालू हो गया

🤣🤣😁😅😀 pic.twitter.com/wIf2nhW1jM — Doctor Gulati L L B (@DRGulati80) November 12, 2021

In a video going viral, a cargo trolley, unhooked from the main vehicle, was seen rolling back on a busy road, with several people chasing it in their attempt to stop it. However, before anyone could intervene, the yellow wagon loaded with sugarcanes came to a halt after hitting a lamp post.

While one may think that the crash could topple the electric pole, instead one of the street lamps that was switched off quickly turned on upon impact!

“There was no loss of life and property but the second bulb turned on,” a tweep tweeted as he shared the clip.

As the video went viral, it left netizens in splits and triggered many jokes and memes online. While one user quipped “we must patent this technology” soon, other wondered if its some magic, asking, “What sorcery is this?”

