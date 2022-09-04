Hilarious video: Hollywood director shares song featuring ‘Indian Batman’

The famous Hollywood director James Gunn has shared a hilarious video clip of a song featuring ‘Indian Batman’ from 1993 Telugu film ‘Mutamestri’ directed by A Kodandarami Reddy.

The hilarious video clip shared by James Gunn on Twitter showed the actor wearing the Batman costume is actor Chiranjeevi from the 1993 Telugu film ‘Mutamestri’ also starring Meena, Roja, and Sharat Saxena.

The music was by Raj–Koti while the film was a hit at the box office after its release on January 17 – 1993.

The funny video garnered over 1.6 million and thousands of likes.

The Hollywood director wrote the caption, “First there was Batman, then The Batman, and now MR. BATMAN.”

First there was Batman, then The Batman, and now MR. BATMAN. pic.twitter.com/enN3w81Dfc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2022

