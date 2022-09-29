Hilarious video of cat trying to climb up escalator goes viral

Animal videos on the internet appeal to a large number of people for obvious reasons. A hilarious video of a cat trying to climb up the escalator has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a cat can be seen trying to climb on an escalator. A few seconds into the clip, the cat tries to climb up the escalator but keeps going downwards.

Good thing someone helped him out..🐈🐾💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/cnC82GVGY1 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 26, 2022

Later, a kind man shows up and assists the animal on the other side of the escalator which is going upwards. Eventually, it reached the next floor. The funny video, which garnered 1 million views, cracked up people online.

Netizens flooded the comment section with funny emojis and comments. Some found the cat super funny and others praised the man who helped the cat.

