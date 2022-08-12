Hilary Duff ‘feeling weird’ for not being around ill daughter Mae

Hollywood actor and singer Hilary Duff’s said she feels weird not being around daughter Mae James Bair who suffers from Hand, Foot and Mouth disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, the Hand, Foot and Mouth disease is a viral infection that may cause mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet.

Hilary Duff posted an Instagram Story in which she wrote that it looked awful as her other children had not seen it.

She said she felt weird as she could not be there for her daughter because of work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hilaryduff (@hillaryduff)

“I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural,” she said. “And it kinda like goes against everything in their body to not be with them in times like that.”

She said she is feeling sorry for herself. She said other parents are doing a good job just like she knows she is doing a good job and working hard for her family.

Hilary Duff, who shares daughter Banks Violet Bair with former husband Matthew Koma and son Luca Cruz Comrie with ex-husband Mike Comrie, talked about how she sees parenthood.

“My entire life’s mission is to be a good parent,” Hilary said in a February interview with romper, later adding, “I feel like I can never give my kids enough of me.”

Comments