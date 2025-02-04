Himanshu Sangwan shares bus driver’s interesting advice for Kohli’s dismissal

Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan shot to instant fame after dismissing star India batter Virat Kohli in their Ranji Trophy game.

The former India captain marked his return to the country’s domestic tournament after a gap of over 12 years to represent Delhi.

However, his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy was spoiled by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan, who castled him for just six runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last week.

The Railways pacer has now shared the buildup to his battle with the star India batter and the advice he received before the game.

The most interesting advice he received was from the bus driver who mentioned Virat Kohli’s weakness against deliveries bowled at the fourth or fifth stumps.

“We didn’t know that the match would be aired live. We slowly learned that Rishabh Pant wouldn’t play, but Virat would, and the match would be streamed live. I am leading the Railways’ pace attack. Every team member told me that they thought I would dismiss Virat Kohli,” Himanshu Sangwan said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Read more: Ranji Trophy hit with pitch tampering controversy

“The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out,” he added.

According to the Railways pacer, the team did not have pre-determined bowling plan against the former India captain in their Ranji Trophy game.

“There was no specific plan for Virat Kohli in general. The coaches told us that the players from Delhi like to play attacking cricket. They are all stroke players. We were told to bowl a disciplined line,” said the 29-year-old.