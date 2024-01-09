‘I’m home but…’: Hina Altaf shares worrying health update

Actor Hina Altaf shared an alarming health update, hours after she requested her fans for prayers via Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday morning, actor and VJ Hina Altaf left her millions of followers concerned with a worrisome update about her health. Along with a picture of her hand from the hospital bed, the ‘Marium Kaisay Jiye’ actor wrote “Going inside,” and asked for prayers.

Without revealing many details about her illness, she had only added a mask sticker in her post.

A couple of hours later on the same day, she updated, “I’m home, but the recovery is extremely painful.”

“Thank you for lovely messages,” added the celebrity in the text story.

The picture was reposted by several entertainment pages on social media platforms and millions of her fans in the online sphere sent their love and prayers to Altaf and wished for her speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Hina Altaf fuelled separation rumours from her husband, actor Aagha Ali with her solo birthday celebration without him, earlier this week.

Notably, Hina Altaf married her co-star Aagha Ali in May 2020.

