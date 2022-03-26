Hina Khawaja thrashes Maryam Nawaz over ‘Purana Pakistan’ statement

Veteran Pakistan Actress Hina Khawaja took PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to cleaners over her statement about Pakistan to revert to ‘Purana Pakistan’.

In a video, posted over her Instagram account, Hina Khawaja said that she usually does not use any harsh comments about anyone but she wishes that Maryam’s statement about landing in ‘Purana Pakistan’ may never come to pass.

She added that she wishes to God that Pakistan may never revert to the old Pakistan that Maryam’s party and her alliants had created.

‘May Allah protect our country from its inbound and external enemies,’ she added.

She also tagged Maryam Nawaz in the caption of her video with the writing آپ کے منہ میں’ خاک!’.

She added in the caption ‘May Allah Ta’ala protect our beloved country from the enemies beyond our borders & those who create “fitna” within! 🤲’

The video has gathered over 47,000 views as of now.

Hina Khawaja Bayat is a veteran Pakistani actress whose renowned appearances include Uraan, Ishq Gumshuda, Aunn Zara, Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Muqaddas and Shehr-e-Zaat and Baaghi.

