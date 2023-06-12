Hina Rabbani Khar, Belgian minister discuss cooperation in labour mobility

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Belgian Secretary of State for Migration and Asylum Nicole de Moor on Monday discussed enhancing cooperation in the field of labour mobility.

Hina Rabbani Khar held constructive discussions with the Belgian minister in this regard.

Earlier, she had arrived in Brussels on an official visit to Belgium, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a press release.

MOS @HinaRKhar today met with Belgian Secretary of State @Nicole_demoor on Asylum & Migration to discuss MoU on Labor Partnership btw Pakistan & Belgium. Emphasized on creating early opportunities for labour mobility from Pakistan to Belgium. 🇵🇰🤝🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/XRi3bEZ94N — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 12, 2023

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar also met Senator Allessia Cleas, the Chair of the Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The discussions focused on fostering stronger ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for increasing trade and investment cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the mutual benefits of promoting people-to-people contacts as enhancing parliamentary interactions.

MOS @HinaRKhar met Chairperson Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group, Senator @allessiaclaes. Emphasized importance of deepening parliamentary cooperation & ppl to ppl contacts between Pakistan & Belgium. 🇵🇰🤝🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/K2bLUzyQsf — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 12, 2023

Khar invited the Belgian Parliamentary members to visit Pakistan and build on the excellent people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Belgium across all areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on labour mobility from Pakistan to Belgium,” the spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Belgium, which are embedded in history with an important focus on trade, investment and educational cooperation.