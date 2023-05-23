Hina Rabbani Khar reacts to Zalmay Khalilzad’s statements

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar reacted to the former US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad’s statements regarding the political developments in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Hina Rabbani Khar, while informally talking to the journalists, said that she won’t reply to the statements of Zalmay Khalilzad and he even failed to complete a single project.

Regarding May 9 riots, Khar said that the world has witnessed the response of the security forces during attacks and vandalism. She added that the security forces exhibited patience to avoid any human loss.

The state minister said that the world has also witnessed the response after an attack on Capitol Hill in the United States (US). “There is no such example for torching the whole country by taking advantage of the popularity. All countries expressed concerns over the riots in Pakistan.”

She said that the world and Pakistan believe in all kinds of rights, however, not a single country would tolerate riots in the name of politics.

Khar said that the government will protect the constitutional rights of the Pakistani nation and that no tolerance will be shown to those who took part in May 9 riots.