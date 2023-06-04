29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Hina Rabbani Khar to embark on four-state visit today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar would undertake official visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium today (Monday) to 13th of this month, ARY News reported.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, she will hold meetings at the ministerial level to discuss political engagement and cooperation in development, trade and climate change.

Hina Rabbani Khar would also meet lawmakers and local entrepreneurs.

In Belgium, the engagements of Khar include meetings with Members of the European Parliament and senior officials of the European Commission.

In Sweden, the Minister of State would attend the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations as a keynote speaker.

“She will present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional and global importance and interact with leading European decision-makers, experts, think-tanks and influencers for debates on foreign policy priorities and challenges,” FO said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.