Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Kabul on November 29

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar would visit Afghanistan on November 29 to discuss matters of mutual interest with her Afghan counterpart, ARY News reported.

Diplomatic sources say that a high-level delegation, including Special Representative Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and officials of other ministries, particularly the finance ministry, will accompany Hina Rabbani Khar during her visit to Kabul.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar will call on her Afghan counterpart Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi in the delegation-level meeting.

Matters related to bilateral relations, collaboration in diverse domains and every possible aid to Afghanistan will come under discussion during the meeting.

The Pak representatives are also expected to meet Afghan Prime Minister Hasan Akhund.

It is fitting to note that the State Minister met with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week during her visit to Afghanistan.

The finance minister informed her on bilateral trade and thorough, efficacious and result-oriented planning for promoting ties with

Afghanistan in other fields.

Rabbani also visited Afghanistan back in 2012 as Pakistan’s foreign minister, marking the first-ever visit by any woman political leader from Pakistan. During the stay, she had examined bilateral ties with then-Afghan president Hamid Karzai and her Afghan counterpart.

