‘Why does everyone have a problem with my marriage?’: Hina Rizvi slams social users

Popular TV actor and newly married Hina Rizvi slammed the keyboard warriors for their unwanted criticism and inappropriate comments on her wedding pictures with Ammar Ahmed Khan.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Hina Rizvi gets emotional talking about all the criticism and nasty comments received on her wedding pictures, she posted on the social site Instagram.

“I had simply put up my pictures after the wedding and people just swamped the comments section with all sorts of comments. While, I must say that most of them, like at least 95% of the comments were sweet and positive remarks. It’s only the remaining 4-5% of remarks which were negative,” she shared.

The ‘Habs’ actor continued, “And those as well were posted by fake accounts, the ones with no posts or followers whatsoever, which shows that they have a personal grudge against me. It made me realize that oh my God, I’ve never been bad to anyone, why do people have so many problems with me? Why does our society still have this backward thinking?”

“Just because I’m playing those characters of the hero’s mother, people have assumed that I’m 80 years old and they would comment on our pictures, ‘They look like mother and son’. Seriously? What do you guys want to prove that Hina Rizvi has married a guy 20 years younger than her?” Rizvi lamented. “Am I the only chubby person in the industry who got married? There are other famous names, they also got married, but no one batted an eye! People got married multiple times and no one had a problem, rather they were encouraged to do so!”

“Then why does everyone have a problem with me as if I’ve committed a sin by getting married,” she concluded.

Notably, seasoned actor Hina Rizvi tied the knot with theatre veteran Ammar Ahmed Khan in an intimate ceremony last month.

