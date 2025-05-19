Hina Tariq bids adieu to Emaan, ‘Naqaab’

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq bid adieu to her latest on-screen character, Assistant Commissioner Emaan Saleem, after the final episode of ‘Naqaab’.

Overwhelmed with the massive success of her daily serial ‘Naqaab’, young actor Hina Tariq, aka AC Emaan Saleem, took to her Instagram handle on Monday morning to bid farewell to her much-loved character and express her gratitude for all the love.

With a series of BTS pictures and videos from the drama set, featuring her co-stars and crew of the project, Tariq wrote in the caption of the carousel post, “ALHAMDULILLAH. A beautiful journey of Naqaab comes to end!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Tariq🇵🇰 (@_hinatariq)

“I’ve never expected that Naqaab would be a blockbuster project, we just tried our best and yes, its true hard work payss off,” she added. “From an irritating Imaan to Ac Imaan. Naqaab gives me an identity. This journey was full of ups and downs. We shooted 11 months for this.”

Moreover, after a series of acknowledgements, towards her co-stars, team and makers of the project, the celebrity concluded the note on, “Thanx to my audience who love me and trust the process of Imaan’s character. It was not easy for me.”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and praising comments for Tariq’s on-screen performance.

Besides Hina Tariq as the main protagonist, the ensemble cast of ‘Naqaab’ also featured Ali Ansari, Humayoun Ashraf and Ghana Ali, along with Javed Jamal, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sajjid Shah, Ammara Malik, Ahmed Rafique, Huma Tahir, Rehan Saeed and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

The play was written by Shafia Khan, while Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi helmed the direction of the hit daily serial.

