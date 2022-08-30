Hira Khan drops jaws with latest photoshoot

The stunning new pictures of showbiz starlet Hira Khan from her latest photoshoot are going viral on social media.

The ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, and shared a new picture gallery from her recent magazine shoot, which went viral on social media sites.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Some days when I like to pose,” Khan wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Hira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous as she slipped in an all-pink asymmetrical outfit for now-viral pictures, styled with gold hoops, a top knot and dewy makeup. The Instagram post received an immense amount of love from her social followers, in addition to thousands of likes and compliments.

Have a glance at the comments bar of the mentioned post.

Rumiiiii😍❤️

Them eyes

Lots of love towards you 😍😍❤️❤️ you are doing great in #wopagalsi drama ❤️❤️😘

Pretty Gurl❤️

The transformation🔥🔥🔥❤️

Pak ki aliya Bhatt 😍❤️

Apart from thousands of fans, her ‘Mere Humsafar’ co-star Zoya Nasir was also spotted in the comments section gushing over the fellow actor.

Earlier this week, Khan published a short BTS clip from the shoot which marked her first collab with a publication. The post was loved by her millions of fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

On the professional front, Hira Khan – known for her cute looks and spontaneous personality – began her career as a model couple of years ago and soon got her breakthrough in acting.

Also read: Hira Khan sings praises for ‘Mere Humsafar’ co-star Hania Aamir

The pageant winner is currently ruling the TV screens with her impeccable performances in ‘Mere Humsafar’ as Rumi, and in ‘Woh Pagal Si’ as Sara.

Comments