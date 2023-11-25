Hira Khan silences religious critic with a humble reply

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan silenced a religious critic with a humble reply in the comments section of her recent Umrah post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Actor Hira Khan, best known for her work in ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Woh Pagal Si’, recently fulfilled a dream to complete the Umrah pilgrimage with her mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, she posted several glimpses of her trip to the holy land. “No words, just grateful,” Khan wrote in the caption of the nine-picture and video gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Moreover, in the caption of another montage reel, with Atif Aslam’s ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ in the background, Khan penned, “Allah miyan has been really kind. He called me to his home last week and the last 16 days have been the most wholesome days of the year. Just came back from umrah with my mom and it feels like a dream.”

“Alhamdulliah, for being able to experience this. Prayed for Gaza and my country. May Allah accept our prayers,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

While thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Khan and her mother, there were also a few online critics who shamed the celebrity for her contrasting look in the pictures, than otherwise, while being at work.

One of them commented, “Abh tu sudhar jao, aur parda karlu,” to which, the actor humbly replied, “Allah ko pyaari hungi to usne bulaya hoga. Aap apni fikar kren.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Hira Khan expresses ‘guilt of normal life’ amid Gaza genocide