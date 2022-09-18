Watch: Who pranked Hira Khan on ‘Woh Pagal Si’ shoot?

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan shared a new video from the shoot of ‘Woh Pagal Si’ which has gone viral on social media.

Khan posted the BTS video from the outdoor shoot of ‘Woh Pagal Si’ when the team shot for the dream sequence of Zaheen, from episode 41 of the play which aired on Friday night.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The clip sees the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor being pranked by the crew members of the show, who told her to climb the mountain and jump from there to come down rolling on the ground. The poor girl actually believed what she heard, and was gearing up for action when she found out the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

After getting to know the actual scene, Khan quipped, “Kitney burey hein yar aap log, (How bad you guys are)” before she shot for the sequence.

In addition to thousands of hearts on the video post, Khan won applause from social users for her dedication to her career.

Have a look at what Instagrammers wrote for the actor.

SOO DRAMATIC BUT I REALLY LOVE IT HATS OFF UR EFFORT 😍😘😘😘

Scene ja simran jee la apni zindagi😂😂😂

Itna mushkil scene wo b khuwb main aya 😍😂😂😜

This scene is fantastic 👏👏

u nailed I just liked The Scene 😂😂😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️

I luv your acting 😍❤️

Watch the episode here:

About the show, Faisal Bukhari helmed the direction of ‘Woh Pagal Si’, while writer Sadia Akhter penned the story. The plot of the play mainly revolves around rich, spoiled girl Sara (Hira Khan) – the second and youngest daughter of businessman Ahsan Hayat (Baber Ali). Sara is extremely possessive of her father.

The storyline takes an interesting turn when Hayat marries his employee Shazma (Zubab Rana), a manipulative and opportunist, who marries Hayat for his money and thus hates his daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Shazma specifically had problems with the younger one Sara, and the two don’t get along well.

Also read: ‘Wo Pagal Si’ stars Hira Khan, Saad Qureshi funny video goes viral

Saad Qureshi portrays Zaheen in the show, a member lower-class family, and the son of Ahsan’s driver. Zara Ahmed on the other hand plays Bela – firstborn of Hayat and elder sister of Sara.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ airs Monday to Sunday at 07:00 PM.

Comments