Hira Khan “risking her career”?

Actor Hira Khan showed how she is “risking her career” in a video that is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The “Woh Pagal Si” uploaded the viral video of her “risking her career for five extra minutes of sleep” on the visuals-sharing platform.

She lip-synched Shreyas Mendiratta’s dialogues “I am thak gaya..I am buss hogaya..I am mere se aur naheen hoga..I am jo hoga dekha jaayega..I am gol pillow de do need bari aarahi hai…I am sone jaraha hun mereko matth uthaana.”

Hira Khan has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself and her professional work.

The “Woh Pagal Si” star took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and shared a reel flaunting her glam look. The montage clip of her aesthetic pictures was captioned with single emoji. It showed Hira Khan in a blue sleeveless top and white pants, as she posed for sunkissed clicks at what seems like her balcony.

She began her career as a model couple of years ago and soon got her breakthrough in acting.

The pageant winner is currently winning hearts with her impeccable performance in Mere Humsafar as Rumi, and in Woh Pagal Si as Sara.

