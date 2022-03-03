Hira Khan stuns in red Saree; pictures go viral

Rising actor of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Hira Khan shared her latest pictures on Instagram which went viral across social media platforms.

Taking to photo and video sharing application Instagram on Wednesday, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ fame Hira Khan who plays the role of Roomi Raees Ahmed in the family play, shared a couple of pictures of herself posing in a red Saree in front of a balloon garland.

Hira’s Saree look was styled with gold danglers and a watch, nude makeup, and beachy waves.

“Sarree not sorry”, read the caption of the two-picture gallery which got thousands of likes from Instagram users, while her co-star, Hania Aamir dropped a comment on Khan’s clicks saying “Itni pyari mashAllah! ❤️❤️❤️”(so pretty).

A number of comments from social media users called her ‘beautiful’.

The rising talent of the drama industry, Hira is known for her cute looks and spontaneous personality. She started her career as a model couple of years ago and soon made her way into acting.

Last month, Hira appeared in ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ as a guest when she revealed that acting was never her preferred profession before stepping into the industry, however, admitted having an interest in activities like dancing, theatre, creative writing, and photography but not as a career.

She is currently being seen in ‘Mere Humsafar’ alongside Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed, Tara Mahmood, Zoya Nasir among others.

