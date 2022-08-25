Hira Khan shares video from sets of Woh Pagal Si

Actor Hira Khan shared a video from the set of her superhit serial Woh Pagal Si and it is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video on Instagram sees her along with the cast and production crew shooting scenes of the drama whose 17th episode recently aired. The clip has thousands of likes from the application’s users.

The caption of the social media post read, “This is the place that I dreamed off – 17 episodes down already. 🤍”

The plot of the show is about Sara, who has problems in getting along with Shazma, the second wife of her father Ahsan Hayat.

Ahsan Hayat’s role is play is by Babar Ali, a wealthy businessman who is separated from his first wife. However, he gets manipulated and trapped easily.

The role of Shazma is played by Zubab Rana. She is an opportunist who marries Ahsan Hayat for money and loathes her stepdaughters. Even after her marriage, she is having an affair with her lover Wahaj (Omer Shehzad).

Hira Khan portays Sara, the second daughter of the Ahsan Hayat. She is the extremely possesive about her father. She is rich, spoiled and outspoken girl.

Woh Pagal Si airs Monday to Thursday at 09:00 PM.

Moreover, Hira Khan is also seen in ongoing serial Mere Humsafar, where she plays the role of Romi Raees Ahmed.

