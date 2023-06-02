Hira Khan shares a sneak peek of ‘honeymoon diaries’

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan and her husband Arslan Khan gave a peek into their honeymoon diaries.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star and her better half treated their fans on social media with an adorable montage of the moments from their honeymoon trip to Thailand.

The reel clip was captioned with the lyrics of the Bollywood song ‘Hum Mar Jayenge’ from the romance flick ‘Aashiqui 2’, which played in the backdrop as well.

The viral video was watched by thousands of social users of the platform and received love in the form of likes and heartwarming comments for the couple.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ star Hira Khan and beau Arslan Khan tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony earlier this year, following a dreamy proposal for her man by the former.

On a recent chat show outing, the couple revealed that they had first met with a mutual friend during the power breakdown in Karachi. “I’d known him – from Instagram – and then we met for the first time and there were sparks definitely, at least from my side,” Hira shared.

The two mentioned that they turned into really close friends but had never thought about marriage until pointed out by Arslan’s mother after she had met his now wife.