Hira Khan sings praises for ‘Mere Humsafar’ co-star Hania Aamir

‘Mere Humsafar’ actor Hira Khan gushes about co-star Hania Aamir; calls her one of the ‘biggest stars’ of the showbiz industry.

A video clip circulating across social media sees the showbiz starlet singing praises for the ‘Janaan’ debutante in her recent interview with a digital outlet. While sharing her experience with different co-stars, Khan couldn’t get over ‘Mere Humsafar’ star Hania Aamir.

“Hania is a darling,” she told the interviewer. “I know people talk a lot about her being like jovial and all, but she is so big as a person.”

She added, “I’m saying this on screen, she is so good as a person despite being such a huge star. Hania doesn’t even know how big of a star she is.”

Furthermore, Khan mentioned that if Hania likes someone, she will protect and guide them throughout.

“I think the bigger the star is, it is because of their attitude, that they are so blessed and granted such success.”

Earlier this week, Khan and Aamir re-created a hilarious Instagram reel on the sets of the show. The joint post shared by both on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, see the celebrities lip-syncing the viral ‘Apko Kya’ script (from the Indian serial ‘Anupamaa’).

About ‘Mere Humsafar’, it is one of the top-watched shows of the season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The fanbase of family drama is not limited to Pakistan and is a top trending Pakistani serial in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Mere Humsafar‘ features an ensemble supporting cast to lead pair, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

It airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.

