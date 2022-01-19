Hira Mani & husband test positive for coronavirus

Pakistani actor Hira Mani and her husband, actor-host Salman Saqib Sheikh have tested positive for Covid-19 as announced by the duo in the late hours of Tuesday.

‘Mein Hari Piya’ star Hira Mani took to photo and video sharing application Instagram to inform her fans of the unfortunate news. The famed artist shared a sunkissed picture on her official account, captioned with, “So guys I am covid positive !”.

She further urged the users of the social app to follow SOPs, “Dua ki darkhast hai !! App sub bhe mask pehniye apne bachaon ka khayal rakhien SOP ZAROORI HAI”, Hira Mani wrote. Several social media users including celebs like Haroon Shahid, Sana Shahnawaz, and Sami Khan sent prayers and wishes her way.

Her husband, Salman also shared a statement on his Instagram handle that read “Covid positive for the very first time”.

“Abb yeh koun decide kerayga kay kisko kis sai laga hai”, the ‘Bandish‘ actor dropped a light-hearted comment on his wife’s picture.

The celebrity is the latest to join the list of several showbiz personalities who have contracted the deadly virus. Earlier this week, an ace actor of Pakistan Atiqa Odho made the announcement of her being coronavirus positive and mentioned that she is isolating herself.

