‘People think I’m a fool but…’: Hira Soomro

Showbiz starlet Hira Soomro was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Waseem Badami.

During the segment, she filled in the blank saying, “People think I’m a fool, as if they are intellectuals themselves.” Addressing those haters, Soomro added, “People believe I’m stupid, but I’m not.”

She further shared that everybody on social media are of the belief they are very knowledgeable and have knowledge about everything in the world.

Meanwhile, she also mentioned that the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari is our senior and added, “Politics is a continuous struggle and an ongoing journey.”

In response to a question, Soomro believed that our local dramas could be improved further if scripts were penned thoughtfully.

Moreover, the actor said that former cricketer Shoaib Akhter is really handsome, whereas Karachi Kings’ all-rounder Shoaib Malik is a brilliant player.

