Hira Umer has ‘archived’ her old photos on social media; Here’s why!

Showbiz starlet Hira Umer reveals she did not change her social media account after entering showbiz, instead archived all her old photos, but there’s a reason for it.

In her recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, actor-model Hira Umer revealed to host Nida Yasir that she is embarrassed by her old pictures and has archived several of them on the social site Instagram.

“I have so many such pictures that should be hidden away, and I’ve already archived a lot of them or have changed the privacy of those posts on social media,” Umer shared.

“Because in childhood, my mother would dress me up,” continued the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor. “But when I grew up and was in class 9th or 10th, maybe, I did start to dress up per my preference and even started to grow my hair longer, as before that, my mother would always keep a mushroom haircut on me and everyone used to think that I was a boy.”

“I think I have groomed myself a little over time,” she added.

On the work front, Hira Umer was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, headlined by Iqra Aziz and Hamza Sohail.

Previously, the rising actor has also impressed audiences with her stellar performances in projects like ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ and ‘Mere Humsafar’.