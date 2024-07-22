Historic UK cricket club bans players from hitting six

United Kingdom’s (UK) historic Southwick and Shoreham Cricket Club has banned players from hitting sixes, leaving local players fuming at the decision.

The decision by one of the world’s oldest cricket clubs came amid complaints of damage to neighbours’ property and safety concerns, a UK media outlet reported.

According to the new rules, batters will not be awarded any run on the first six they hit while the subsequent six will get them dismissed.

Established in 1790 near Brighton, the Southwick and Shoreham Cricket Club has a small ground with short boundaries surrounded by residential homes.

Complaints were lodged by the neighbours after cricket balls damaged windows of houses and cars along with injuring locals.

Meanwhile, the players have criticised the decision, saying that the ban will deprive the batters of long shots which, according to them, was the glory of the game.

A club batter said, ‘Hitting the bowler for a six out is part of the glory of the sport. How can you ban it? It’s ridiculous.”

The rule takes away the joy out of cricket, he said, adding that the rules should not be tinkered with in this fashion.

Another cricketer mentioned the increasing insurance costs and health and safety concerns.

“Everything is about health and safety these days, and insurance companies are charging a fortune to indemnify sports clubs against accidental damage or injury to bystanders. If you buy a house next to a cricket ground, then you’ve got to expect a few cricket balls in your garden,” he said.

Meanwhile, a resident supported the ban owing to the frequent damage to her cottage.

“It’s a very small ground and can’t accommodate the testosterone-fueled young men who just want to hit the ball as far as they can,” she said.

Southwick and Shoreham Cricket Club treasurer Mark Broxup argued that the measure was taken to avoid costly insurance claims and legal issues.

“In the olden days, cricket was more sedate. With the advent of 20/20 and limited-overs cricket, the sport has become far more explosive,” he said.

Established during the reign of King George III, the West Sussex club’s small ground with short boundaries has left the players in dismay.