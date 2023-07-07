Hit-and-run case: Video shows BMW driver smashing into motorcyclist

A horrific road accident was caught on camera in which a speeding BMW driver under the influence of alcohol rammed into a man on a motorcycle in India’s Hyderabad city.

The incident took place in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills neighbourhood in the early hours of Friday.

According to the reports, the civic employee namely Bala Chander Yadav on the motorcyclist was critically injured after being hit by the speeding BMW car which was being driven by a woman.

The CCTV video of the road accident went viral. The BMW driver fled from the scene, leaving behind the critically injured motorcyclist.

#WATCH | Telangana | Hit and run incident reported in Banjara Hills PS limits in Hyderabad. A GHMC employee namely Bala Chander Yadav’s two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding BMW car today in Banjara Hills police station limits. The accident happened after the driver lost control… pic.twitter.com/vbOobHGjtj — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

It was reportedly the second hit-and-run case in Hyderabad as a speeding car hit morning walkers in Bandlaguda Jagir on the city outskirts three days ago.

Two women were killed and two others were injured in the accident. Police arrested a 19-year-old student who was driving the car. He along with his two friends was going to Moinabad to celebrate his birthday.

The horrific crash was captured on a CCTV camera. The speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and lost control before hitting three women walking on the road. After throwing the three walkers off the ground, the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

Another person was also injured. The person driving the car and other occupants escaped leaving behind the vehicle. The driver was later arrested.