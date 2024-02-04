HMD drops Nokia name from its smartphones

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global, which has been making Nokia-branded smartphones for the past seven years, will sell its line of HMD-branded devices soon.

HMD Global was established in 2016 after Microsoft sold its rights to the Nokia brand for ten years. The Nokia 6 was launched as the first handset by HMD Global back in 2017.

The latest move by the Finnish company is expected to mark an end to Nokia-branded smartphones. HMD is currently teasing its upcoming product portfolio offering a few clues on what you can next expect from HMD phones.

One notable change is the change in the X service user ID and website address. The first HMD-branded smartphone is expected to debut during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona.

HMD’s official website states that the company is establishing an original HMD brand alongside bringing phones from all-new partnerships. “We’re still makers of Nokia smartphones and Nokia dumbphones, but we’re getting warmed up to bring you even more, including original HMD devices, and phones from all-new partnerships” the website reads.

The portfolio will include smartphones, tablets, and feature phones.