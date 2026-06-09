Ho Jamalo: Sukkur, Rohri travellers get dedicated train

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railway, in collaboration with the district council of Sukkur, will run a new train service, ‘Ho Jamalo’ between Sukkur and Rohri, aiming to promote tourism in the region.

The Ho jamalo train has completed its trial run successfully, regular launch is expected soon. On this occasion, district council chairman Kamil Haider Shah, along with railway officials, reviewed the trial run.

The Ho Jamalo train route will provide scenic views of the historic Lansdowne Bridge and the Indus River, allowing travelers to enjoy some of Sindh’s most iconic landmarks during the journey.

The new train sertvice is being described as a combination of history, culture, and beauty. On the other hand, residents have also welcomed the initiative and are eagerly awaiting the official launch of the service.

Officials believe the new train service between the two cities will boost local tourism and create new recreational opportunities.