Pakistan beat Malaysia 5-3 to reach Hockey World Cup qualifier semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team have secured a place in the semi-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers after beating Malaysia 5-3 in their second match of the tournament in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation praised the team’s performance, highlighting a combination of attacking intensity and disciplined play that allowed them to overcome a strong Malaysian side.

Goals from Rana Waheed Ashraf, Zakariya Hayat, Ahmed Nadeem, Muhammad Sufyan Khan and Muhammad Ammar ensured Pakistan maintained the upper hand throughout the high-scoring encounter.

Malaysia’s goals came from Abdul Rauf, Ahkamullah and Fitri Saari, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

The match saw fast-paced exchanges and aggressive attacking from both sides, with Pakistan controlling key moments to secure the five-goal advantage and confirm their spot in the last four.

President PHF Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, along with Chairmen of the Ad-hoc Governance and Management Committee Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui and Olympian Hassan Sardar, and Chief Selector Samiullah Khan, congratulated the national team on their commendable performance and qualification for the semi-finals.

Pakistan will now face Austria in their third group match on Wednesday as they continue their campaign in the qualifier round.

Pakistan Hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt banned for two years

Ammad Shakeel Butt, captain of the Pakistan national hockey team, has been handed a two-year suspension following serious allegations, ARY News reported.