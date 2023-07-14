29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Holi celebrations: Quaid-i-Azam University issues show cause notice to students

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
By Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

ISLAMABAD: The administration of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has served show cause notices to the students and staffers for celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi without getting prior permission, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration issued show cause notices to staffers and students over Holi celebrations and playing loud music besides inviting the students ousted from the varsity to the event.

The said students have been directed to appear before the varsity disciplinary committee on July 18.

The QAU administration also warned students of strict actions including fines, suspension of admission, expulsion or cancellation of examination results in case of their failure to appear before the disciplinary committee.

