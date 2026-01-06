Holiday announced in 'Kuwait on Isra Wal Miraj'

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Kuwait has announced a public holiday on account of the holy night “Isra Wal Miraj” on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Isra Wal Miraj, also known as the Night Journey, holds significant importance in Islamic beliefs, commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) miraculous journey and ascension.

In a statement issued by CSC, the holiday has been announced for all ministries, government departments, public authorities and state institutions.

The commission stated that the holiday applies across the public sector, allowing employees to observe the religious occasion. Official working hours will resume on Monday, January 19, 2026, it added.

The announcement forms part of the government’s annual holiday calendar and reflects its commitment to recognising religious occasions observed across the country.