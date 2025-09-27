Holiday announced on October 1 in RYK

LAHORE: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rahim yar Khan, Khurram Pervaiz, has announced a holiday on 1st October, Wednesday, on account of the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed.

According to the notification issued by DC office, there will be a holiday throughout the revenue limits of the district.

In the notification, it was clarified that the government offices will remain closed; however, the exams will be conducted as per schedule, and banks and federal departments will remain open.

Copies of the notification have been dispatched to the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, the Secretary Home Punjab, the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, the District and Sessions Judge Rahim Yar Khan, the District Police Officer, and the heads of all relevant departments to ensure necessary action can be taken.

It is worth mentioning that Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid was a renowned Sufi poet and saint of the subcontinent, whose annual Urs is observed with deep devotion and respect.

The Urs celebrations include religious gatherings, Mehfil-e-Naat and Samaa (Qawali), as well as cultural activities, attracting thousands of devotees.

Khawaja Ghulam Farid was a 19th-century Sufi poet and mystic from Bahawalpur, Punjab, belonging to the Chishti Order. He’s revered in Pakistan for his profound spiritual poetry, which explores themes of love, spirituality and the human condition. Born between 1841 and 1845, Farid’s life was marked by tragedy, losing his parents at a young age and later his elder brother who raised him. Despite these challenges, he became a renowned scholar and writer, mastering multiple languages including Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi and Braj Bhasha.

Spiritual Poetry: Farid’s poetry is celebrated for its spiritual depth and exploration of themes such as love, death and the search for divine truth.

Linguistic Contributions: He contributed significantly to various languages, including Punjabi, Saraiki, Urdu and Persian, leaving a lasting impact on literature.

Sufi Legacy: As a prominent Sufi figure, his teachings and poetry continue to inspire spiritual seekers and scholars.

Cultural Icon: Farid’s legacy extends beyond literature; he’s a cultural icon in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and Saraiki-speaking regions.

Legacy and Recognition:

A university in Rahim Yar Khan, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, is named after him.

The Government of Pakistan awards the “Khawaja Ghulam Farid Award” in literature.