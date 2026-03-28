Public Holiday announced on April 1 in THIS district

The district administration of Sahiwal has announced a local public holiday on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, to mark the annual Urs of the Sufi saint Baba Muhammad Panah.

According to an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal, Captain (retd) Samiullah Farooq, the holiday will be observed across all revenue limits of the district to facilitate public participation in the festivities.

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However, it was made clear in the notification that the holiday will not apply to the exam schedule of the education department.

All examinations in the district will take place as per schedule, and staff assigned to special duties will continue to perform their roles.

It should be noted that earlier, the Punjab government had also declared a local holiday in Lahore on 28 March for the annual Urs of the Sufi saint Shah Hussain (Madho Lal), popularly known as the Mela ‘Chiraghan festival’.

That holiday applied only to district-level offices and their subordinate institutions.