Holidays announced on Dec 1 and 2

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2, 2025, will be official holidays for the federal government entities in celebration of the UAE’s 54th Union Day.

This means the federal government employees will enjoy a four-day holiday, if you include the Saturday-Sunday weekend.

The announcement applies to all ministries and federal entities, with official working hours to resume on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The authority extended its congratulations to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion, emphasising the significance of Union Day as a moment to honour the nation’s founders and reflect on the country’s achievements.

Celebrations across the Emirates are expected to include cultural events, performances and public activities marking more than five decades of unity, progress and national pride.

Sharjah has announced an extensive schedule of cultural, artistic, and community activities to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day).

The celebrations will run from November 19 to December 2, 2025, bringing residents and visitors together in a wide range of events held across the emirate’s parks, heritage sites, and popular destinations.

Activities planned for National Day aim to highlight the UAE’s rich heritage while showcasing its modern identity and diverse community.

Events will focus on the country’s history, achievements, and traditions, with participation expected from all age groups, local families, youth communities, and cultural organisations.

National Day fireworks

The UAE is ready to light up the skies for its 54th National Day (Eid Al Etihad). From November 27 to December 3, cities across the Emirates will host fireworks, parades, concerts, and cultural events, celebrating the country’s founding on December 2, 1971.