Hollywood actor Jason Mamoa divorces wife Lisa Bonet

Hollywood actor Jason Mamoa took to social media application Instagram announced he has divorced his celebrity-wife Lisa Bonet after five years into their marriage.

Jason Mamoa, who played the role of Khal Drogo in the critically acclaimed web show Game Of Thrones, star cited a change of circumstances as the reason for their divorce.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from seismic shifts occurring share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” he wrote.

The Hollywood star that the announcement was made not just for being a piece of news but rather for them going about in their lives with dignity and honesty.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” the Aquaman star added.

The Justice League star mentioned that their devotion towards their “scared” lives and that of their children will not be unwavering.

They started a relationship back in 2005 before getting hitched in October 2017.

They have two children. Lisa Bonet gave birth to her daughter Lola in July 2007 while their son Nakoa-Wol was born in December 2008.

