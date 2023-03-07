Keanu Reeves has bacteria named after him

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is one of the most prolific celebrities and has a huge fan base due to his humble attitude and philanthropic acts.

Recently, he paid gratitude to researchers from Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology for naming a fungus-killing bacteria after his name.

A fan informed the actor about the bacteria on Reddit.

The fan asked, “Hey Keanu, researchers from Germany found a compound naturally produced by some type of bacteria that is so effective at killing fungi, they named it after you: Keanumycins.”

Keanu Reeves, promoting his film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ in England’s capital London, reacted to the news with a humble answer.

“They should’ve called it John Wick . . . but that’s pretty cool . . . and surreal for me,” he said. “But thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us.”

The study’s co-author Sebastian Götze stated the bacteria is just as deadly as Keanu Reeves in his roles.

“The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves because he, too, is extremely deadly in his roles,” he said.

On the acting front, his film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ is set to release this month. It will be the continuation of the third film titled ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘.

It will see the assassin taking on his most lethal enemies while the bounty on him keeps increasing. He approaches the High Table global while searching for the most powerful and influential individuals in the underworld from across the world.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the cast also features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and others

Chad Stahelski directed and produced the film. Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad are the writers.

