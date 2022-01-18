Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst wants to play MJ in future Spider-Man films

Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst is eyeing to reprise her role of Mary Jane Watson in future Spider-Man films.

Kirsten Dunst starred opposite fellow actor Tobey Maguire in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. She is eyeing a return to the superhero franchise now that he returned to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview, she said that the role has been a part of her life.

“Of course, I would,” the 39-year-old was quoted saying in the report. “Of course. I’ve been asked about that a few times. That’s a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life.”

The actor added that being a part of the first Spider-Man film franchise makes her motivated for her return.

“It’s such a cool legacy to be a part of, and to be the first one and be a Spider-Man fan,” she said.

She did admit to being embarrassed to not watching Spider-Man: No Way Home before saying she plannned to see it.

“I know I have to. I know Tobey’s in it and it’s such a huge surprise and everyone’s freaking out. I will. I’ll eventually watch it,” she said.

Before she played Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man franchise, she worked in films namely The Bonfire of the Vanities, Interview with the Vampire, Little Women, Jumanji and Mona Lisa Smile.

