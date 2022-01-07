Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio honoured for environmental advocacy

A group of scientists in the United Kingdom recognized Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental advocacy by naming a tree after him.

The tree has been officially named Uvariopsis Dicaprio by the scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

One of the doctors said that the actor, who won the Academy Award for his performance in The Revenant, said that he played a key role in stopping the logging of the Ebo Forest.

Read More: Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire Don’t Look Up

“We think he was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo Forest,” said Dr Martin Cheek of Kew was quoted saying in the report.

It is the first new plant that has been an official name by the Kew scientists in 2022. It is done so in a scientific journal named PeerJ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

It is pertinent to mention that over 200 worldwide plants and fungi were given names by the scientists and their collaborators last year.

The Blood Diamond star is the founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. It is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting environmental awareness.

He participates in and organizes charitable events and has produced documentaries on the environment and its degradation. He takes to social media platforms to voice his concerns regarding climate issues.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!