Christian Bale opens up about his possible Batman return

Hollywood actor Christian Bale said he will not reprise the role of Batman unless Christopher Nolan directs it.

Christian Bale, in an interview, said he would consider returning to the franchise because of his pact with Christoper Nolan.

“For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it,” the Academy Award winner said.

“We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I’d only ever make it with Chris,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Bale (@christianbale_)

The American Psycho actor said they decided to part ways after making three films, Batman Begins along with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Returns instead of working on the franchise for too long. He added he would be on board if the Batman Begins director has something new up his sleeve.

Related – ‘Hit or flop’: Fans review The Batman movie

It is pertinent to mention that the trilogy has met with acclaim both story and commercial-wise.

The Academy Award-winning actor will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will play the role of primary antagonist Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder which releases on July 7.

The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and others.

Comments