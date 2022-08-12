Highest-grossing film actors under the age of 30

Hollywood is full of young movie stars who have already started to make their name despite their youth.

Such actors have established themselves as next-level echelons and making their mark long before they hit their mid-life career.

These actors are usually ranked by their total domestic box office earnings that in many ways have become a credible yardstick. The majority of these top actors started their careers as children, working in theater, commercials and television, before earning breakout roles in films and film franchises that would go on to be worldwide hits.

These young artists have been nominated for and won multiple awards for their roles and some have segued into producing and directing, proving that despite their youth, they are serious players in the industry, with skill sets that go beyond stage and screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez, 30, is a multitalented actor and singer, began her career with a role on the children’s television series, “Barney” from 2002–2004. In 2007, she won a lead role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” working on the series until 2012.

She has appeared in several other television and feature films, and was an executive producer on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

Gomez might be even more well known for her singing career, with more than 7 million album sales, and her 2020 album “Rare” debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200. Her domestic box office earnings are $643.4 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya, 25, is not just an actor, she also sings and dances. She got her start as a child model and backup dancer, then made her way into acting with a role on the Disney Channel series, “Shake It Up.” Her film career includes “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which grossed $117 million in its first weekend, as well as “The Greatest Showman,” and “Spider-Man:Far From Home.” Zendaya also plays the character Rue in the HBO series “Euphoria,” for

which she won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 2020.

Her domestic box office earnings are $982.3 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Tom Holland, 26, is a British-born actor. Tom Holland’s career started with a starring role in the West End production of “Billy Elliot the Musical” before he moved on to television and film.

Holland shot to fame as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starring in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” as well as appearing in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

He is currently filming the latest and as-yet-untitled Spider-Man sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Ridley (@daisyridley)

Daisy Ridley, 30, came to forewith a starring role in all of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy movies, and it took Daisy Ridley’s domestic box office stats are more than $2.29 billion.

Ridley’s career began in her birthplace of England, where she attended the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and had minor roles in television and film.

Her breakout performance as Rey in “Star Wars: Episode VII— The Force Awakens” garnered her an MTV Movie Award, Teen Choice Award, and a U.K Empire Award.

Josh Hutcherson’s, 29, role of Peeta Mellark in the box office smash “Hunger Games”

franchise put him on the map as a top-grossing actor but his career actually began much

earlier. He started working as a child actor in the early 2000s, appearing in several TV

movies and series, as well as in feature films such as “Zathura” and “Little Manhattan” prior

to his portrayal of Peeta.

Hutcherson also has producer credits for the 2019 series “Future Man,” and he both directed and produced a short titled “Ape.” His domestic box office earnings are $1.96 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning)

Dakota Fanning, 28, has a lengthy and well-established career. Her first major film role was in the movie “I Am Sam,” where she played Sam’s daughter Lucy. That role earned her several nominations and awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, making her the youngest nominee to date.

Fanning is currently working on the film “Nightingale” with her sister Elle. Her domestic box office earnings are $1.7 billion.

Comments