Ambitious Hollywood projects that ended up becoming huge FLOPS

A lot of money, time, and effort goes into creating a movie. In Hollywood, only a scant number of scripts ever make it into production, so a lot depends on the success of a film.

That is why it is especially devastating when a film is a total flop as it ends up costing hours of effort and millions that can never be earned back. It is interesting to mention some of the worst flops made and presented by movie makers and they joined the record books but for totally wrong reasons.

It is futile to comment on the large financial losses faced by the production teams of these movies.

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Gods of Egypt featured a hugely talented cast including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Chadwick Boseman, Gerard Butler, and Geoffrey Rush, however, that wasn’t enough to save this movie. Panned by critics, the film ended up losing $92 million and has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The film is a sequel to Blade Runner, which was based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Despite the fact that the film was nominated for 5 Academy Awards, it actually lost about $80 million at the box office.

Supernova (2000)

This remake of a 1990 sci-fi film ended up costing MGM studios about $83 million at the box office. Director Walter Hill started out as the film’s director, but halfway through the project ended up quitting and demanded that his name be removed from the film altogether.

Town & Country (2001)

Town & Country featured Hollywood heavyweights like Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, Andie MacDowell, and more. The ill-fated film’s release was delayed a whopping 12 times before it finally many it to the big screen. It ended up being a huge flop and cost about $85 million in losses.

Seventh Son (2015)

Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges’ combined star power was not enough to prevent Seventh Son from becoming a box office flop. The film is based on the book The Spook’s Apprentice, by Joseph Delaney, and ended up losing about $85 million in total.

47 Ronin (2013)

Despite the fact it features the Internet’s boyfriend, Keanu Reeves, this fantasy action film grossed $151 million against a budget of between $175-225 million. It ended up leaving Universal studios in the red in the year 2013, with Variety magazine calling it one of Hollywood’s biggest box office bombs of 2013.

Also Read: Flop Films That Became Cult Classics

Comments