Hollywood movie Don’t Look Up sets Netflix weekly viewership record

Netflix and the Hollywood movie Don’t Look Up got over 152 million hours of viewership on the streaming portal in the week which ended on January 2.

A Netflix spokesperson said that the viewership count was a record high for the most weekly hours viewed for a film.

The disaster film – which sees prolific actors Leonardo DiCaprio along with Jennifer Lawrence in leading roles – topped the top 10 ranking for the second week in a row.

The Adam McKay-written and directed film debuted in cinemas and the web show streaming portal in December. He admitted to being flabbergasted on achieving the milestone on Twitter.

Adam McKay, who was a head writer for the Saturday Night Live and directed Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, said that he was looking to make Don’t Look Up a laugh out comedy.

Don’t Look Up is the story of two low-level astronomers Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

However, their finding and warnings are either made fun of or taken lightly.

The US government, on the other hand, are thinking about how much money the incident can generate for political reasons.

The rest of the cast includes Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey, Ariana Grande and Jonah Hill

Netflix, in November, began to rank content by its number of hours viewed for giving more clarity regarding the most popular content on its platform.

It makes the list of the top 10 of most-watched TV and films by taking worldwide data from last summer.

