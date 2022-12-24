Movies About Artists

Biopics are interesting provided they portray the true image of characters. More interesting are movies about accomplished artists who produced works of art that fascinate people. While there are books and sites that provide information about artists but nothing really beats a great film based on a true story.

It is certain that the lives of artists have served as fantastic source material for entertaining movies. These movies educate the audiences on the art masters and also provide lively entertainment.

Frida (2002)

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was revolutionary in her style and attitude but her life was fraught with turmoil. She faced hard times with a disability and a challenging marriage. This fantastic film starring Selma Hayek faithfully depicts the life of the artist.

Mr. Turner (2014)

Timothy Spall plays the incredible watercolor painter J.M.W. Turner. The film chronicles the painter’s final years before his death.

My Left Foot (1989)

Daniel Day-Lewis applies his spectacular method acting to the role of Christy Brown (1932-1881). He was a painter and writer who had cerebral palsy, and so could only do things with his left toe. It’s a truly inspiring story.

Final Portrait (2017)

If you go around a modern art museum, you will probably recognize the slender sculptures of Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966). This film with Geoffrey Rush and Armie Hammer is the story of his life up until the end.

Camille Claudel (2013)

Camille Claudel (Juliette Binoche) was the assistant of the famous sculptor Auguste Rodin, but she harbored great talents herself. The film shows her life when she was banished to an asylum and was not allowed to sculpt.

Carrington (1995)

The beautiful tale is about the friendship between artist Dora Carrington (Emma Thompson) and writer Lytton Strachey (Jonathan Pryce). Their friendship supersedes traditional love and forms them as people.

Séraphine (2008)

The film’s story is based on the life of prolific female painter Séraphine Louis (1864-1942). She was a painter who spent most of her life as a cleaner until an art collector discovered her.

Caravaggio (1986)

The film is set in the Italian underworld where the infamous Baroque painter battles his demons trying to create the perfect masterpiece. It is a fictionalized account of the painter, but entertaining nonetheless.

Basquiat (1996)

Jeffrey Wright plays Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988). He was originally a street painter until Andy Warhol (1928-1987) picked him up. His life was filled with artistic strife, identity crises and drugs.

