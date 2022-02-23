Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson to launch skincare line The Outset

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson will be launching her skincare line The Outset in March this year.

A report by a US-based news agency Page Six stated the Avengers star of announcing the venture last year. It remains to be seen as to which products the brand, which she co-founded with Kate Foster, comes up.

The venture is said to be a “truly universal and accessible brand”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outset (@theoutset)

The expected date for The Outset’s launch is on March 1. It has its website and Instagram account with the actor’s profile is in the latter.

In an interview with Vogue, Lucy star said she was and is still in the face of many beauty products in the past. The actor added that the plan was to create something true to her.

Read More: Scarlett Johansson working in another Marvel Studios film?

“I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career and all of those experiences were really wonderful,” the celebrity was quoted saying in the report. “I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

It is pertinent to mention that cosmetic products by Hollywood celebrities namely Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow’s beauty products business has been successful.

Comments