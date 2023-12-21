‘Home Alone 3’ remake in demand after fan-made trailer goes viral

Fans of the Hollywood franchise ‘Home Alone‘ are calling for the remake of its third film ‘Home Alone 3‘ after its fan-made trailer, imagining a grown-up Macaulay Culkin returning as Kevin McCallister, went viral on YouTube.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The description of the ‘Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge‘ trailer stated that it was created by “splicing together existing content, adding voiceovers, effects work and heavy editing.”

The begins with adult Kevin McCallister opening his front door and sees a red bag that a card with a photo of Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern). It read, “We’re back little buddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Alone© (@homealone.fans)

A voiceover saying, “This holiday season, it’s time to rediscover a classic. Kevin McCallister is back — except this family is a little weird around Christmas” plays when the protagonist spots an “Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating” van across the street.

We also see Kevin telling his mother Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara) about the criminals and they are after him for what he did to them ‘Home Alone‘ and ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York‘. It also showed him planning his next set of booby traps which includes use of “guns, explosives and possibly tarantulas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Alone© (@homealone.fans)

Devin Ratray, who plays Kevin’s brother Buzz in the first two films, also makes an appearance as a police officer.

The creator of the trailer has categorically stated that it was a fan-made video but the fans are calling it to be made into a movie.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Home Alone 3‘ was released in 1997. The film did not feature McCaulay Culkin nor the original stars.

Related – ‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard found dead in hotel room