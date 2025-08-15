‘Home Alone’ director has his say on reboot plans

Filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the 1990 classic ‘Home Alone,’ has shared his take on the idea for a reboot.

The classic film starred actor Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister as he wards off two robbers after he is accidentally left home by his family during a Christmas vacation.

‘Home Alone’ turned out to be a blockbuster, earning $476 million worldwide for the second-highest-grossing film of 1990.

Chris Columbus then developed 1992’s sequel ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,’ which generated $359 million worldwide.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred in both films, transformed into a child star, and went on to feature in several notable films in his career.

Read more: ‘Home Alone’ star reveals grandkids don’t know about his acting past

With the original ‘Home Alone’ movie’s 35th anniversary this November, Chris Columbus has reacted to the idea of a reboot or a remake.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the filmmaker dismissed the idea as a big mistake.

“I think ‘Home Alone’ really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Columbus said.

He added, “I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”

In an earlier interview, Macaulay Culkin revealed that he liked the 1992 sequel better because he was ‘paid more.’

“I got paid more. I think I own five percent of the net. And also 15 perfect of the merchandising. So, if you buy a Talkboy I’m like yeah, I’ll take 15 percent of that. Thank you very much. By the way, buy a Talkboy this Christmas,” the actor said.

It is worth noting here that Disney rebooted ‘Home Alone’ franchise in 2021 with ‘Home Sweet Home Alone,’ starring Archie Yates.

However, viewers and criticis gave mostly negative reviews to the remake, which was called “sluggish and stale.”