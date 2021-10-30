Home Department eases corona restrictions in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department on Saturday notified further easing out corona restrictions after instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre, ARY News reported.

The provincial home department in a notification said that only vaccinated people will be allowed entry at cinemas, markets, and shrines in the province. Moreover, the public transport and trains have been allowed to run with 80 percent capacity of passengers.

The hotels and restaurants will serve their customers till 12 midnight.

An NCOC session today termed Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit, and Mirpur as the “best-vaccinated cities, where 60 percent of the total population has been vaccinated”.

The NCOC decided to bring the routine life in these cities to a normal level gradually over their excellent performance in vaccination drive.

Moreover, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Peshawar, Ghizer, Karmang, Skardu, Hunza, Bagh, and Bhimber have been bracketed in the category of ‘good vaccinated cities’.

The NCOC has dispatched detailed instructions to provinces for the implementation of its decisions.

