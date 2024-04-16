Home minister dubs Katcha area as ‘no-go area’

SUKKUR: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar conceded that the Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits have made some parts of Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and adjacent places a ‘no-go area’.

Speaking to ARY News, the home minister; however, vowed to wipe out the dacoits from the Katcha area and enforce the state’s writ.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that 31 people were abducted by the Katcha area dacoits from Ghotki alone during the past six months. The Sindh home minister added that all those who were abducted from Ghotki have been recovered, offering relief to the affected families.

He was of the view that steps are being taken to combat the banditry prevalent in areas such as Shikarpur, Kashmir, Ghotki, and Sukkur.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that the situation is under control at the National Highway and Motorway.

The home minister also expressed his disappointment over the non-arrest of the killers of journalist Jan Mohammad Mehr.

He apprehended that the suspects may have found refuge among the robbers, which has made his arrest more challenging.

Earlier, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon met with the relatives of the slain journalist, Jan Muhammad Mehr.

They expressed their sympathies and condolences, assuring the family of their support during this difficult time.

Both the Sindh Home Minister and the IGP reiterated their commitment to bringing the perpetrators of the journalist’s murder to justice.

They assured the public that the accused will be swiftly taken into custody and face the consequences of their actions.

Earlier on April 8, the home minister warned the katcha area bandits to surrender or the government will take swift action against them

He said that the bandits challenged the writ of the state by continuously engaging in the abduction of citizens for ransom.

The provincial minister said that the inspector general of Sindh police was currently in Sindh’s Ghotki. Lanjar announced that he will also visit the region after Eidul Fitr.